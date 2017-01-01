Fresh-Cranberry Mimosas

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes. Your guests will love it when you greet them at the door with one of these refreshing cocktails.

Ingredients

  • 1 (25.4-ounce) bottle chilled Champagne or sparkling wine
  • 1 1/2 cups chilled fresh orange juice, strained
  • 1 1/2 cups chilled cranberry juice cocktail
  • Whole fresh cranberries and orange slices for garnishing drinks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 146
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 8mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a chilled Champagne flute halfway or slightly more with chilled Champagne or sparkling wine. Top with 1/4 cup orange juice and 1/4 cup cranberry juice.

Step 2

Float a cranberry or two in each glass, and place orange slices on the rims of or inside the glasses. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up