- Calories per serving 146
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 8mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Fresh-Cranberry Mimosas
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep: 5 minutes. Your guests will love it when you greet them at the door with one of these refreshing cocktails.
How to Make It
Step 1
Fill a chilled Champagne flute halfway or slightly more with chilled Champagne or sparkling wine. Top with 1/4 cup orange juice and 1/4 cup cranberry juice.
Step 2
Float a cranberry or two in each glass, and place orange slices on the rims of or inside the glasses. Serve immediately.