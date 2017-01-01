Apple-and-Gorgonzola Salad With Maple Dressing

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Light and refreshing, this easy apple-and-gorgonzola salad is a terrific mix of sweet, tart, salty, and savory flavors. 

Rich maple dressing makes this salad the perfect fall dish. Plus, one serving contains only 2 grams of saturated fat, compared to as much as 8.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 cups bagged prewashed European mixed salad greens
  • 2 large sliced Red Delicious apples
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 162mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper), stirring well with a whisk.

Step 2

Combine greens and apple in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle salad with Gorgonzola cheese and pecans.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up