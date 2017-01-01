- Calories per serving 215
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 232mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Ginger Spice Cake
Upgrade your traditional spice cake recipe by adding a hit of ground ginger. It's a subtle change, but one you'll love.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
With an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter on medium until well blended. Add syrup, juice, egg, and zest; beat well, and set aside.
Step 3
Combine flour, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl; add the dry mixture to the syrup mixture, stirring until well blended.
Step 4
Pour batter into 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean from center. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack.