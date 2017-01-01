Maple-Orange Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring orange juice, wine, and maple syrup to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 8 minutes, stirring constantly.

Step 2 Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Coat large nonstick pan with cooking spray. Sauté chicken over medium heat until lightly browned (about 5 minutes per side).