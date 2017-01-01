Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding With Raspberry Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 3 Combine sugar and cinnamon in a large bowl; stir well. Add eggs, egg whites, vanilla, and salt; stir well. Gradually stir in milk. Add the bread cubes and chocolate; stir well and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to baking dish.

Step 4 Bake for 50-55 minutes or until puffed and set in center. Let stand at least 10 minutes.