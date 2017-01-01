- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 304mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Cinnamon Bread Pudding
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
This low-fat bread pudding recipe is made with whole-grain bread and low-fat milk and flavored with cinnamon and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Combine sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl; stir well. Add egg, egg white, vanilla, and salt; stir well. Gradually stir in milk. Add the bread cubes; stir well and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to 4 (8-ounce) custard cups or small ramekins coated with cooking spray.
Step 3
Place cups on a baking sheet; bake for 35 minutes or until puffed. Transfer cups to small dessert plates; let stand at least 10 minutes (puddings will settle upon cooling). Dust puddings with powdered sugar; serve.