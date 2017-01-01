- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 448mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Pear, Goat Cheese, and Prosciutto Crostini
This crostini is an amazing appetizer because it seems fancy but is so simple to make. The flavors of goat cheese, pear and prosciutto work together perfectly.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine cheese and milk to form a spreadable (but not wet) consistency. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the mixture evenly over each baguette slice.
Step 2
Cook prosciutto in a nonstick skillet, stirring frequently over medium heat until crisp (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a paper towel to drain.
Step 3
Place 1 pear wedge on each baguette slice; arrange attractively on a serving platter. Sprinkle prosciutto over appetizers.