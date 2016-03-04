Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Skip the boxed flakes and make from-scratch mashed potatoes in no time. This flavorful side dish recipe gets its kick from fresh garlic.

For a lower-fat and healthier alternative, use fat-free milk and SmartBalance buttery spread. This will cut back on saturated fat but not on flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds cubed, unpeeled red potatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 235mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes and garlic in a large saucepan; cover with cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife (about 20 minutes). Drain; return to pot over low heat.

Step 2

Add milk, butter, salt, and pepper. Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency.

