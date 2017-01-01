- Calories per serving 246
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 97mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 198mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Roast Beef Tenderloin
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Season beef tenderloin with garlic and thyme before roasting for optimal flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper; coat beef tenderloin with mixture. Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 2 minutes on 1 side until browned. Turn beef over.
Step 3
Transfer skillet to oven; bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125°. Transfer beef to a carving board; tent with foil, and let stand 10 minutes (internal temperature will rise to 130° for medium-rare).
Step 4
Cut beef crosswise into 8 slices; transfer to serving plates.