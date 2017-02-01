Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Yield
32 servings (serving size: 2 tablespoons)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.

A sneaky, low-cal way to get your family to eat iron-rich spinach and beans!

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (16-ounce) can lima (or butter) beans, drained
  • 1 cup light mayonnaise
  • 4 ounces tub-style fat-free cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
  • 1 teaspoon capers, drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 3/4 cup preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 183mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 8 ingredients (through mustard) in a food processor, and process until smooth (about 15-20 seconds).

Step 3

Add remaining ingredients; pulse 5 times, then process until mixture is consistent throughout (about 10 seconds). With a rubber spatula, transfer mixture evenly to a 1-quart casserole dish, smoothing top.

Step 4

Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly at the edges. Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up