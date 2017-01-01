Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1 If time allows, leave corn bread out for a day to become stale. If not, bake in a roasting pan for 20 minutes at 300°, shaking pan occasionally.

Step 2 Toast nuts in a large skillet over medium heat until aromatic (about 5 minutes), shaking pan occasionally; transfer to a bowl. Heat oil in pan; add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent (5-10 minutes). Add onion, corn bread, and next 5 ingredients to bowl with nuts.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 350°.