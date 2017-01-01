Apple-Cinnamon Granola

"Ever since I realized I didn't have to buy granola in a box, I have experimented with different recipes. This is one of my favorites; the granola is great with yogurt or on top of vanilla ice cream." -Corrie Francis, Moraga, CA

Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top regular or frozen yogurt for a simple dessert, or enjoy on its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack.