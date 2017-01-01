Southwestern Chicken Soup

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 2/3 cups soups and 1 lime wedge)
Ann R. Parker, Kennesaw, Georgia
March 2016

This top-rated Southwestern chicken soup is a great way to use up leftover chicken.  The creamy chunks of avocado add a richness that's unusual to find in most chicken soups.

Make this healthy soup a little healthier with whole grain rice. Beans and rice are a complete source of protein.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 6 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup uncooked white rice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 (16-ounce) can Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 cups chopped skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chopped seeded tomato
  • 3/4 cup diced peeled avocado (about 1 medium)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 6 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 7.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 28.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.1g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 2.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 516mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic, and sauté 3 minutes. Add broth, rice, cumin, and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Stir in chicken, cilantro, pepper, and salt; simmer 5 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly heated.

Step 2

Remove from heat, and stir in tomato, avocado, and juice. Serve with lime wedges.

