- Calories per serving 194
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 7.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 283mg
- Calcium per serving 166mg
Potluck Potato Casserole
The crunchy topping on this side-dish casserole gives way to a cheesy interior, resulting in a comfort food winner. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead--assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake. Sprinkle the cornflakes over the casserole just before baking.
Instead of a salty green bean casserole, try this low-sodium crowd-pleaser for brunch or dinner. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake. Sprinkle the cornflakes over the casserole just before baking.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 10 ingredients in a large bowl; spread evenly into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle cornflakes over potato mixture.
Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until bubbly. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.