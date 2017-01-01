- Calories per serving 284
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 15.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
- Fiber per serving 3.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 657mg
- Calcium per serving 179mg
Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna
You can make this dish ahead--just cover and refrigerate or freeze after you've spread the final layer of marinara sauce. Serve with a salad and breadsticks to round out the meal.
You don’t need a special occasion to enjoy this satisfying main dish. A combination of low-fat cheeses keeps this tasty lasagna easy on the waistline and provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs. Add roasted vegetables such as mushrooms, bell peppers, squash, and/or eggplant for extra fiber and nutrients, or try lean Italian turkey sausage for a meat-lover’s version.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Combine the cottage cheese, cream cheese, and ricotta cheese in a large bowl; stir to blend well. Stir in Parmesan and next 8 ingredients (through egg).
Spread 1/2 cup pasta sauce in the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 3 noodles over pasta sauce; top with half of cheese mixture and one third of remaining pasta sauce. Repeat layers once, ending with noodles. Spread remaining pasta sauce over noodles.
Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella; bake an additional 20 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes before serving.