Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna

Yield
8 servings
Sarah Jones
March 2016

You can make this dish ahead--just cover and refrigerate or freeze after you've spread the final layer of marinara sauce. Serve with a salad and breadsticks to round out the meal.

You don’t need a special occasion to enjoy this satisfying main dish. A combination of low-fat cheeses keeps this tasty lasagna easy on the waistline and provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs. Add roasted vegetables such as mushrooms, bell peppers, squash, and/or eggplant for extra fiber and nutrients, or try lean Italian turkey sausage for a meat-lover’s version.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package uncooked lasagna noodles (about 9 noodles)
  • 1 1/3 cups (6 ounces) fat-free cottage cheese
  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 2/3 cup (6 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 (26-ounce) jar fat-free pasta sauce, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 8.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 15.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
  • Fiber per serving 3.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 657mg
  • Calcium per serving 179mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 3

Combine the cottage cheese, cream cheese, and ricotta cheese in a large bowl; stir to blend well. Stir in Parmesan and next 8 ingredients (through egg).

Step 4

Spread 1/2 cup pasta sauce in the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 3 noodles over pasta sauce; top with half of cheese mixture and one third of remaining pasta sauce. Repeat layers once, ending with noodles. Spread remaining pasta sauce over noodles.

Step 5

Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella; bake an additional 20 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes before serving.

