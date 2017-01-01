Pumpkin Pie Cake

If you like pumpkin pie, you'll love this cake's subtle spice flavors and velvety cream cheese frosting. The slightly sweet and mild pecans add a pleasant crunch to the smooth frosting.

Pie or cake? You won’t have to choose with this delectable dessert. It incorporates all the cinnamon-spice of pumpkin pie, as well as the fiber and beta-carotene of pumpkin, into a delicious cake layered with velvety cream cheese frosting, no pastry crust required.