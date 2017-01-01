- Calories per serving 318
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 10.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 5.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 284mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Pumpkin Pie Cake
If you like pumpkin pie, you'll love this cake's subtle spice flavors and velvety cream cheese frosting. The slightly sweet and mild pecans add a pleasant crunch to the smooth frosting.
Pie or cake? You won’t have to choose with this delectable dessert. It incorporates all the cinnamon-spice of pumpkin pie, as well as the fiber and beta-carotene of pumpkin, into a delicious cake layered with velvety cream cheese frosting, no pastry crust required.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare cake, coat 2 (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray. Dust pans evenly with 2 tablespoons flour.
Combine 1 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, and oil in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed 2 minutes or until well blended. Add egg substitute and eggs; beat until well blended. Add pumpkin, beating until blended.
Lightly spoon 2 cups flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and next 3 ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, beating just until blended. Spoon batter into prepared pans. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove cake from pans; cool completely on wire rack.
To prepare frosting, beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until blended (do not overbeat). Add juice, stirring until blended.
Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate. Spread 1 cup frosting over layer, and top with remaining cake layer. Spread remaining frosting over top of cake. Sprinkle with pecans, and garnish with orange slices, if desired.