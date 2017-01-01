Pear, Beet, and Gorgonzola Green Salad

Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 90 minutes. You can roast the beets up to 2 days before assembling salad.

Ingredients

  • 2 peeled beets
  • 4 cups thinly sliced, firm Bosc pears
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 ounces crumbled Gorgonzola or blue cheese
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 large shallot, peeled and chopped
  • 1 (5-ounce) bag spring-greens mix

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Wash beets, leaving wet, and wrap individually in foil. Arrange beets in roasting pan or on baking sheet; bake 90 minutes or until tender (poke a thin-bladed knife through foil to test). Cool in foil. (To cook on stovetop, place beets in saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil and cook over medium heat until tender. Cool. This takes less time than baking--45 minutes to an hour.) Dice beets.

Step 3

Toss pears with lemon juice in a small bowl; cover, and refrigerate up to 2 hours. Place diced roasted beets and cheese in 2 separate bowls; cover, and refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Step 4

Combine oil and next 5 ingredients in a bowl, stirring with whisk.

Step 5

Remove pears, beets, and cheese from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving; bring to room temperature.

Step 6

Place greens in a bowl; top with pears, beets, and cheese, and drizzle with vinaigrette.

