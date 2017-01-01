Beginner's Indian Curry

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

This is a mild curry. To make it spicier, increase the ground red chili. You'll find all these spices at your local grocer or online at www.namaste.com.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, crushed
  • 1 cup canned diced tomato, drained
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red chili
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound (about 1 3/4 cups) cubed cooked chicken breast
  • 3/4 cup light coconut milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 145mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook 2 minutes or until seeds are fragrant, stirring frequently. Combine the tomato and oil in a small bowl; add to the seeds. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Step 2

Stir in the turmeric, red chili, and salt. Cook, stirring, for another minute.

Step 3

Add chicken and cook for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk; cover. Simmer over low heat 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Step 4

Serve hot, spooned over warm basmati rice.

