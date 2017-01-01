Spanakopita, Streamlined

Photo: James Carrier; Styling: Shaz Arasnia
Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

This meatless entrée delivers the taste of the traditional Greek spinach pie without the hassle of phyllo dough.

Eggs and cheese are a great source of protein, but they are high in saturated fat, so limit your intake. Spinach is a great addition for folate and vitamin C.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup fat-free milk
  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh onion (about 1/4 medium onion)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
  • 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pitted kalamata olives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 183
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 125mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 483mg
  • Calcium per serving 338mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 3

Combine flour, salt, oregano, and baking powder in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4

Beat eggs with a whisk until frothy (about 1 minute); add milk, cheeses, onion, and garlic. Add spinach and olives, stirring mixture well with a fork. Using a rubber spatula, fold the reserved dry ingredients into the spinach mixture. Transfer to prepared pie dish, and smooth top.

Step 5

Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until the filling is slightly puffed, lightly browned around the edges, and set in the center. Remove from oven, and cool 5 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up