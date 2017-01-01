- Calories per serving 183
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 125mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 483mg
- Calcium per serving 338mg
Spanakopita, Streamlined
This meatless entrée delivers the taste of the traditional Greek spinach pie without the hassle of phyllo dough.
Eggs and cheese are a great source of protein, but they are high in saturated fat, so limit your intake. Spinach is a great addition for folate and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray; set aside.
Combine flour, salt, oregano, and baking powder in a small bowl; set aside.
Beat eggs with a whisk until frothy (about 1 minute); add milk, cheeses, onion, and garlic. Add spinach and olives, stirring mixture well with a fork. Using a rubber spatula, fold the reserved dry ingredients into the spinach mixture. Transfer to prepared pie dish, and smooth top.
Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until the filling is slightly puffed, lightly browned around the edges, and set in the center. Remove from oven, and cool 5 minutes before serving.