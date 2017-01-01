Tangy BBQ Sandwich

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Jean Galton
March 2016

Instead of serving with a hamburger bun or kaiser roll, serve with a multi-grain bun, which is a good source of fiber. Fiber helps to aid digestion.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large (about 2 cups) thinly sliced onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 cups (about 1 pound) leftover chopped cooked turkey breast
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 (1 1/2-ounce) Kaiser rolls or hamburger buns, split and warmed
  • Dill pickles (optional)
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 640mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sprinkle with salt; cook, stirring frequently, until soft (about 7-9 minutes). Add vinegar, barbecue sauce, and 1/2 cup water; simmer 5 minutes. Add turkey to sauce mixture, and stir until thoroughly heated (about 3-5 minutes). Add pepper, taste, and season with additional salt, if needed.

Step 2

Arrange turkey evenly on bottom halves of buns; top each portion with additional sauce. Cover with bun tops; serve with pickles and hot sauce, if desired.

