- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 649mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Thai Curry Turkey
Photo: James Carrier; Styling: Shaz Arasnia
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine rice, 3 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, 15-20 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork before serving.
Step 2
While rice cooks, combine coconut milk, broth, 1/4 teaspoon salt, curry paste, fish sauce, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Stir in squash, turkey, and peas; simmer 2-3 additional minutes or until turkey and squash are heated through. Transfer to a serving dish; garnish with cilantro and red pepper strips, and serve over rice, with additional fish sauce and lime wedges.