Soft Pretzels

Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1 pretzel)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

There is nothing better than a warm soft pretzel served with a side of mustard. This kid-friendly recipe would be great as an appetizer or an afternoon snack.

Skip the salt and instead, serve with a side of mustard. Mustard also can be high in sodium, and balancing salt intake is important.

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided (about 14 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 141
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
  • Fat per serving 1.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 541mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water in a large bowl, and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 3 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes). Add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel slightly sticky).

Step 3

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 40 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 5

Divide dough into 12 equal portions. Working with one portion at a time (cover remaining dough to prevent drying), roll each portion into an 18-inch-long rope with tapered ends. Cross one end of rope over the other to form a circle, leaving about 4 inches at end of each rope. Twist the rope at the base of the circle. Fold the ends over the circle and into a traditional pretzel shape, pinching gently to seal. Place pretzels on a baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 10 minutes (pretzels will rise only slightly).

Step 6

Combine 6 cups water and baking soda in a nonaluminum Dutch oven. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer. Gently lower 1 pretzel into simmering water mixture; cook 15 seconds. Turn pretzel with a slotted spatula; cook an additional 15 seconds. Transfer pretzel to a wire rack coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining pretzels.

Step 7

Place pretzels on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Combine 1 teaspoon water and egg in a small bowl, stirring with a fork until smooth. Brush a thin layer of egg mixture over pretzels; sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake at 425° for 12 minutes or until pretzels are deep golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

