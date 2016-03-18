- Calories per serving 232
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 5.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 4.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 249mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Caramel-Pecan Sticky Buns
Make the dough first and let it rise before you prepare the pan with the caramel-pecan mixture.
Go ahead and give in to these delectable sweet rolls dripping with buttery caramel—they have half the fat and a minimal amount of cholesterol, compared to the original. Chopped pecans add a delicious crunch and heart-healthy fats.
How to Make It
To prepare caramel, combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat; stir frequently until butter melts. Continue cooking until mixture thickens and becomes smooth (about 1 minute), stirring constantly. Remove from heat; pour into the center of a 9-inch square baking pan; quickly spread caramel onto pan bottom using a spatula coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with pecans; cool to room temperature. Lightly coat sides of pan with cooking spray.
To prepare dough, dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in salt.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 5 cups flour to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to keep dough from sticking to hands.
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes.
Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.
Roll dough into a 16 x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface; spread 2 tablespoons of softened butter over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with long edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam to seal (do not seal ends). Cut into 16 (1-inch-wide) slices. (A) Place slices, cut sides up, in prepared pan (rolls will be crowded). Cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes or until rolls are light golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes on rack. Place a serving platter upside down on top of pan; invert onto platter. Serve warm.