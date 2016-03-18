Caramel-Pecan Sticky Buns

Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 roll)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Make the dough first and let it rise before you prepare the pan with the caramel-pecan mixture.

Go ahead and give in to these delectable sweet rolls dripping with buttery caramel—they have half the fat and a minimal amount of cholesterol, compared to the original. Chopped pecans add a delicious crunch and heart-healthy fats.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Caramel:
  • 1/3 cup packed dark brown muscovado sugar or dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 4 teaspoons light corn syrup
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • Dough:
  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 2/3 cups warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 5 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided (about 23 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 5.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 4.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 249mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 To prepare caramel, combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat; stir frequently until butter melts. Continue cooking until mixture thickens and becomes smooth (about 1 minute), stirring constantly. Remove from heat; pour into the center of a 9-inch square baking pan; quickly spread caramel onto pan bottom using a spatula coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with pecans; cool to room temperature. Lightly coat sides of pan with cooking spray.

Step 2

 To prepare dough, dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in salt.

Step 3

 Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 5 cups flour to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to keep dough from sticking to hands.

Step 4

 Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes.

Step 5

 Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 6

 Roll dough into a 16 x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface; spread 2 tablespoons of softened butter over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with long edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam to seal (do not seal ends). Cut into 16 (1-inch-wide) slices. (A) Place slices, cut sides up, in prepared pan (rolls will be crowded). Cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 7

 Preheat oven to 375°F.

Step 8

 Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes or until rolls are light golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes on rack. Place a serving platter upside down on top of pan; invert onto platter. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up