Tangerine-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°, and spray 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray.

Step 2 For cookies: Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, five-spice powder, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 3 Beat sugar, butter, and zest with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla until blended. Reduce speed to low, and beat in the flour mixture just until blended.

Step 4 Drop cookie dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes on cooling racks.