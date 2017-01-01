Tangerine-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies

Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes

Ingredients

  • Cookies:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated tangerine zest
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Glaze:
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh tangerine juice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 68mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°, and spray 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray.

Step 2

For cookies: Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, five-spice powder, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 3

Beat sugar, butter, and zest with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla until blended. Reduce speed to low, and beat in the flour mixture just until blended.

Step 4

Drop cookie dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes on cooling racks.

Step 5

For glaze: Whisk together all in-gredients in a large bowl until sugar is dissolved. Drizzle glaze evenly over cookies. Let cool until glaze is set.

