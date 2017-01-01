Roasted Chicken With Potatoes, Carrots, and Turnips

Step 2

Truss chickens: Tuck wings under the chicken, tie drumsticks together with kitchen string; tie another string around the back end of the chicken, securing the wings and thighs. Rub each chicken with 1 tablespoon olive oil, half the lemon zest, and half the thyme. Season each chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and place them in a large roasting pan. Toss the shallots, potatoes, carrots, and turnips with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl; add to the roasting pan.