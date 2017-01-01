- Calories per serving 203
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 305mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Green and White Pasta Salad
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Use your food processor to make the easy, seven-ingredient sauce in this creamy pasta recipe.
Give your perfect picnic pasta salad a fiber boost by using whole wheat pasta. Fiber helps aid in digestion and keeps you feeling fuller longer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the first 7 ingredients (through pepper) in a food processor; process until smooth.
Step 2
Place snow peas in a colander, and set colander in sink. Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat (about 12 minutes). Drain over snow peas; rinse under cold water, and drain well. Combine pasta, snow peas, frozen peas, and pesto mixture in a large bowl, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with parsley.