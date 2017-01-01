Chicken Salad Sandwiches With Pesto

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Make a chicken salad sandwich more interesting by coating the bread with a mixture of mayonnaise and pesto and adding fresh cucumber slices, grape tomatoes, and alfalfa sprouts.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons commercial pesto (such as Classico)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups (8 ounces) chopped cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • 3/4 cup chopped peeled English cucumber
  • 1 cup (about 4 ounces) grape tomatoes, halved
  • 8 (1.2-ounce) slices whole-grain bread
  • 1 cup alfalfa sprouts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 660mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Combine first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, and mayonnaise mixture in a large bowl; mix gently. Spread chicken mixture over 4 bread slices; top with sprouts and remaining bread.

