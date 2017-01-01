- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 650mg
- Calcium per serving 231mg
Pesto Pizza With Sliced Tomatoes
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Spice up a traditional cheese pizza with pesto for real Italian flavor. In addition to tomato sauce, raw tomatoes are a great source of the antioxidant lycopene. Get more out of your favorite pizza by adding a few more nutritional toppings.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Place pizza crust on a baking pan and spread pesto on top in a thin layer (may be some bare spots), leaving about a 1-inch border. Arrange tomato slices in a single layer on top, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 450° for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.