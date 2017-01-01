Harissa-Spiced Israeli Couscous

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time (tempeh)
37 Mins
Chill Time (shrimp)
30 Mins
Cook Time (shrimp)
28 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Peter Berley
March 2016

To make this dish flexitarian, replace tempeh with 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, with tails intact. Prep: 25 minutes; For tempeh: Cook 37 minutes. For shrimp: Chill 30 minutes; Cook 28 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Harissa marinade:
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Tempeh:
  • 1 1/4 cups water
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages tempeh (such as Litelife), cut into 1-inch squares
  • Couscous:
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 cup uncooked Israeli couscous
  • 2 1/4 cups vegetable broth
  • Tomatoes:
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as a combination of oregano, basil, and parsley)
  • Sea salt or kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Minced cilantro (optional)
  • Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 533
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 573mg
  • Calcium per serving 303mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the marinade, combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl, and whisk.

Step 2

2a. For the tempeh, add 1 1/4 cups water to marinade. Arrange the tempeh in one layer in a large non-stick skillet. Pour marinade over tempeh. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Cover; simmer 15 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Set aside; keep warm.

Step 3

2b. To use shrimp: Transfer marinade to a large zip-top plastic bag. Add shrimp; seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove shrimp from bag, and discard marinade. Place shrimp on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Set aside; keep warm.

Step 4

For the couscous, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add the couscous; sauté 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 12 minutes or until couscous is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 5

For the tomatoes, combine tomatoes, oil, garlic, and pepper flakes in a large nonstick skillet over high heat; sauté 3 minutes or until tomatoes soften and begin to pop. Stir in herbs; sauté 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 6

Divide the couscous among 4 wide soup bowls. Spoon tomatoes around couscous; top with tempeh or shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and Parmesan, if desired.

Step 7

Nutritional analysis with shrimp: Calories 472 (40% from fat); Fat 21g (sat 7g, mono 11g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 192mg; Protein 32g; Carbohydrate 39g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 729mg; Calcium 192mg

