- Calories per serving 355
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Calcium per serving 175mg
Spicy Black Bean Burritos
To make this recipe flexitarian, replace the smoked tofu with 4 (4-ounce) skinless boneless chicken breast halves. Prep: 40 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes for tofu, 12 minutes for chicken.
How to Make It
For the salsa, combine all of the salsa ingredients in a medium bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the burritos, combine rice, beans, onion, garlic, and cumin in a medium bowl. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt; set aside.
3a. For the tofu, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, turning once.
3b. To use chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, and sauté 6 minutes on each side or until done. Cut chicken into into 1/4-inch strips.
Spread 1/4 cup of rice over the bottom half of a tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Top rice mixture with 1/4 of the tofu or chicken, 2 tablespoons salsa, 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, and 2 tablespoons of sour cream; roll up. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice each burrito in half, and serve.
Nutritional analysis with chicken: Calories 366 (37% from fat); Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 51mg; Protein 19g; Carbohydrate 37g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 394mg; Calcium 109mg