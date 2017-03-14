Asian Noodles in Broth

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
44 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Peter Berley
March 2016

To make this recipe flexitarian, replace tofu with 1 pound of skirt steak, trimmed and cut into strips.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package soba or udon noodles
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 pound soft tofu, drained and patted dry
  • 4 cups shredded romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup thinly sliced daikon radish
  • 1 cup matchstick-cut carrots, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
  • Hot sauce for drizzling over top (optional)
  • Dark sesame oil for drizzling over top (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 901mg
  • Calcium per serving 174mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook noodles according to package directions, about 8 to 10 minutes, omitting salt and fat. Drain and divide among 4 large serving bowls.

Step 2

Combine water, soy sauce, mirin, vinegar, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Add tofu or steak; simmer 4 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 3

Divide lettuce, radish, carrot, and green onions among the bowls. Ladle hot broth and tofu or steak over noodles.

Step 4

Drizzle each serving with a few drops of hot sauce and sesame oil, if desired.

Step 5

Nutritional analysis with beef: Calories 547 (24% from fat); Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 7g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 68mg; Protein 43g; Carbohydrate 59g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 5g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 973mg; Calcium 62mg

