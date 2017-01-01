Thai-Style Chicken Roll-Ups

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 roll-up)
Martha Condra
March 2016

A snap to prepare: Try using whole wheat tortillas for even more flavor and fiber. Prep: 10 minutes.

Reduced-fat peanut better has less than half the fat as traditional peanut butter. Whole wheat tortillas provide more fiber than regular tortillas, and they will keep you feeling fuller longer.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce (such as Lee Kum Kee)
  • 1/16 teaspoon salt
  • 1/16 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 1/3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cup fresh bean sprouts
  • 1 cup red bell pepper strips
  • 1/4 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 312
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 336mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Combine first 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl; stir until smooth. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter mixture over one side of each tortilla; top each with 1/3 cup chicken, 1/4 cup bean sprouts, 1/4 cup bell pepper, and 1 tablespoon each carrot, green onions, and cilantro. Roll up.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up