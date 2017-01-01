Spicy Noodles With Pork

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Total Time
28 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Why order takeout when you can easily make it at home? Try this tasty recipe for Spicy Noodles with Pork. Before serving, sprinkle noodles with sesame seeds and green onions for the ultimate restaurant-quality meal.

Ingredients

  • Pasta:
  • 1 (8-ounce) package uncooked linguine
  • 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 4 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons peanut oil
  • 1 cup chopped red or yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup (about 6) chopped green onions
  • Peanut Sauce:
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions (optional garnish)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 546
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 338mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and set aside.

Step 2

Sprinkle pork with 1/4 teaspoon salt and dredge in cornstarch. Heat peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and sauté 8 minutes or until browned on all sides.

Step 3

Combine pasta, pork, bell pepper, and onion in a large bowl.

Step 4

To prepare sauce, combine chicken broth, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and next 6 ingredients (through crushed red pepper) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended. Pour over pasta and pork mixture, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions, if desired. Serve immediately.

