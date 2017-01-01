Layers of cheese, noodles, and crisp veggies combine to make a much-loved garden lasagna. Prepare this for your next low-key dinner party.

Adding vegetables to a lasagna dish boosts the nutrition and adds more flavor. Meatless lasagna is less in saturated fat, but you should still be wary of the fat in the cheeses. Whole grain lasagna pasta is a good source of fiber, helping you feel fuller longer.