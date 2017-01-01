- Calories per serving 346
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 556mg
- Calcium per serving 440mg
Garden Lasagna
Layers of cheese, noodles, and crisp veggies combine to make a much-loved garden lasagna. Prepare this for your next low-key dinner party.
Adding vegetables to a lasagna dish boosts the nutrition and adds more flavor. Meatless lasagna is less in saturated fat, but you should still be wary of the fat in the cheeses. Whole grain lasagna pasta is a good source of fiber, helping you feel fuller longer.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini, onion, and carrot; sauté 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from heat; stir in corn, basil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Place flour in a large saucepan; gradually add milk, stirring with a whisk. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in cottage cheese, Parmesan, nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Spread 1/2 cup white sauce in bottom of an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 3 noodles over sauce; top with half the vegetable mixture (about 2 cups) and one-third of the remaining white sauce (about 1 cup). Top with 3 noodles, remaining vegetable mixture, half the remaining sauce, and 3 more noodles. Spread the remaining white sauce over noodles. Cover with foil and bake at 400° for 25 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with mozzarella, and bake an additional 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes.