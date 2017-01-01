Lemon Tartlets With Pineapple and Kiwi

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice, and lemon zest with a whisk until blended.

Step 3 Place shells on baking sheets. Fill a zip-top plastic bag with lemon mix-ture. Snip off one of the bottom corners and fill pastry shells to 3/4 full. Bake 7 minutes or until filling is set.

Step 4 Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 5 Top tartlets evenly with the kiwi and pineapple.