- Calories per serving 124
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 32mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Lemon Tartlets With Pineapple and Kiwi
This recipe makes more tarts than you need, but your guests will be happy to take home the leftovers. Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325°.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice, and lemon zest with a whisk until blended.
Step 3
Place shells on baking sheets. Fill a zip-top plastic bag with lemon mix-ture. Snip off one of the bottom corners and fill pastry shells to 3/4 full. Bake 7 minutes or until filling is set.
Step 4
Remove from oven and let cool.
Step 5
Top tartlets evenly with the kiwi and pineapple.
Step 6
Loosely cover with plastic wrap (or place in an airtight container), and refrigerate until served. Best served within 4 hours of preparing.