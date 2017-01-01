Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup; each person should get 3 fig halves)
Frances Largeman
March 2016

Roasting the fresh figs intensifies the flavor and makes them tender but you can use dried figs in a pinch. Top mixed greens with a sprinkle of roasted pistachios.

Ingredients

  • 9 fresh (or dried) figs
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 minced shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 cup (1 1/2 14-ounce bags) mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup shelled dry-roasted pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 244
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 72mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Toss figs with olive oil and place on a baking sheet.

Step 3

Roast until figs are tender, about 10 minutes. Cool. Cut the figs in half lengthwise.

Step 4

In a small bowl, whisk the extra-virgin olive oil, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper together. Set aside.

Step 5

In a large bowl, combine salad greens, figs, pistachios, and dressing.

