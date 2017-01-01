- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 291mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Smoky Chicken Fingers With Honey-Mustard Dip
Prepare these garlic-spiked nuggets and the dip up to 24 hours in advance, and refrigerate until ready to bake. Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400º. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
In a shallow dish, combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Mix with a fork to combine. In a separate shallow dish, combine milk and liquid smoke. In a third shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, oats, and garlic seasoning.
Dip chicken into flour, and turn to coat both sides; shake off any excess flour. Transfer chicken to milk mixture and turn to coat. Transfer to the breadcrumb-oat mixture, and turn chicken to coat. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet, and spray tops of strips with cooking spray.
Bake 25 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and crust is browned.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together mustard and honey.