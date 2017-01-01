Calzones Two Ways

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450º. Coat 1 large baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2 Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 2 minutes, until soft. Add oregano and stir to coat.

Step 3 Divide the onion mixture between two medium bowls. Set aside.

Step 4 Add broccoli to skillet; cook 3 minutes, until broccoli is crisp-tender. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 5 In one medium bowl, to onion mixture, add broccoli, 1/2 cup ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, and salt. Mix well to combine; set aside.

Step 6 In the other medium bowl, to onion mixture, add 1/4 cup ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Mix well to combine, and set aside.

Step 7 Unroll dough onto baking sheet; half each roll so there are four squares. For 2 of them: Top one side of dough with broccoli mixture, to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Fold untopped side over, so dough meets the other side, forming a half-moon. Pinch the edges to seal together. For the remaining 2: Top one side of dough with pepperoni slices. Top the pepperoni with cheese mixture, to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Fold untopped side over, and pinch edges together to seal.

Step 8 Brush the tops of calzones with the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil, and sprinkle the tops with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

Step 9 Bake 25 minutes, until puffed up and golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing in half (or wait until party to slice); serve warm or at room temperature.