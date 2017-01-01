Calzones Two Ways

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/2 calzone)
Robin Vitetta Miller
March 2016

Use this one basic recipe to create a vegetarian broccoli-and-cheese version and a more traditional pepperoni version (we've used healthier turkey pepperoni--no one will know the difference). Make the calzones up to a day in advance and refrigerate until ready to bake. Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup prepared tomato sauce (such as spaghetti or pizza sauce)
  • 2 packages Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough
  • 1/4 cup sliced turkey pepperoni (such as Hormel)
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 815mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450º. Coat 1 large baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 2 minutes, until soft. Add oregano and stir to coat.

Step 3

Divide the onion mixture between two medium bowls. Set aside.

Step 4

Add broccoli to skillet; cook 3 minutes, until broccoli is crisp-tender. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 5

In one medium bowl, to onion mixture, add broccoli, 1/2 cup ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, and salt. Mix well to combine; set aside.

Step 6

In the other medium bowl, to onion mixture, add 1/4 cup ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Mix well to combine, and set aside.

Step 7

Unroll dough onto baking sheet; half each roll so there are four squares. For 2 of them: Top one side of dough with broccoli mixture, to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Fold untopped side over, so dough meets the other side, forming a half-moon. Pinch the edges to seal together. For the remaining 2: Top one side of dough with pepperoni slices. Top the pepperoni with cheese mixture, to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Fold untopped side over, and pinch edges together to seal.

Step 8

Brush the tops of calzones with the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil, and sprinkle the tops with 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

Step 9

Bake 25 minutes, until puffed up and golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing in half (or wait until party to slice); serve warm or at room temperature.

Step 10

Nutritional analysis for Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone: Calories 270 (31% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 3g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 27mg; Protein 14g; Carbohydrate 36g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 1g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 582mg; Calcium 133mg

