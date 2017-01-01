- Calories per serving 130
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 377mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Black Bean Dip
This can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Prep: 8 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, combine beans, salsa, sour cream, and cumin. Process until smooth.
Step 2
Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl, and fold in cilantro. Serve dip with crudités such as celery, carrots, and sliced red bell peppers; pita wedges; and fruit.