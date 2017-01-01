- Calories per serving 227
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 7.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 5.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 629mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Potato-Leek Chowder
"After a week of especially cold weather, I craved some thick and hearty soup but was short on time. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup. For extra zip, add a little shredded sharp cheddar cheese before serving." -Julie Blum, Mollusk, VA
Choose sweet potatoes, which are a great source of beta-carotene, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamin A. They're also full of fiber, which will keep you feeling full longer than white potatoes. Adding cauliflower is a great way to lightly thicken the soup without adding fattening cream.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leek; cook 15 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently (do not brown). Set aside.
Combine broth, potato, and cauliflower in pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until potato is tender. Cool 10 minutes; stir in milk. Place one-third of potato mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Pour pureed potato mixture into a large bowl. Repeat procedure twice with remaining potato mixture.
Return pureed potato mixture to pan; stir in leek, pepper, salt, and corn. Cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon just before serving.