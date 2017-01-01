Bean and Corn Salsa

"I came up with this recipe when my crop of tomatoes was much more plentiful than I expected. It's delicious, healthful, and perfect for chips, baked potatoes, and grilled chicken." -Sherri Matheson, Wadsworth, OH

This salsa is low in everything: calorie, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrate and fat, but not in flavor. It boasts corn, which is a whole grain and tomatoes, which are rich in antioxidants. Serve with whole grain chips for a tasty, guilt-free summer treat.