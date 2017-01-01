Bean and Corn Salsa

Photo: Jan Smith
Yield
4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Sherri Adaska
March 2016

"I came up with this recipe when my crop of tomatoes was much more plentiful than I expected. It's delicious, healthful, and perfect for chips, baked potatoes, and grilled chicken." -Sherri Matheson, Wadsworth, OH

This salsa is low in everything: calorie, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrate and fat, but not in flavor. It boasts corn, which is a whole grain and tomatoes, which are rich in antioxidants. Serve with whole grain chips for a tasty, guilt-free summer treat.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups chopped seeded tomato (about 3 medium)
  • 3/4 cup chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped tomatillos (about 2 medium)
  • 1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup fresh corn kernels
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 15
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; cover and chill at least 2 hours.

