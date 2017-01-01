- Calories per serving 61
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 1.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 3.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7.6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 231mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Zucchini Oven Chips
Randy Mayor
Breaded, oven-fried zucchini chips taste like they’re fried, yet they are baked and amazingly crispy. These chips make a healthy substitute for French fries or potato chips.
Not all chips have to be unhealthy and fat-laden. Zucchinis are more nutritious than potatoes, which are usually used for chips. Baking the zucchini cuts back on fat that is needed for frying.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Place milk in a shallow bowl. Dip zucchini slices in milk, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture. Place coated slices on an ovenproof wire rack coated with cooking spray; place rack on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until browned and crisp. Serve immediately.