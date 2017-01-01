Zucchini Oven Chips

Breaded, oven-fried zucchini chips taste like they’re fried, yet they are baked and amazingly crispy. These chips make a healthy substitute for French fries or potato chips.

Not all chips have to be unhealthy and fat-laden. Zucchinis are more nutritious than potatoes, which are usually used for chips. Baking the zucchini cuts back on fat that is needed for frying.