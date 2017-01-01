Grilled Salmon With Minted Cucumber Sauce

Photo: Ray Kachatorian
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1/3 cup sauce)
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes. Using a grilling basket will help keep your fillets from falling apart. We like the Charcoal Companion's Platinum Rectangular Grilling Basket ($24.95, 888-789-0650).

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 medium cucumber, cubed, seeded, and peeled
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless salmon fillets
  • Fresh mint sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 269mg
  • Calcium per serving 146mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin in a mixing bowl; mash to a paste with the back of a wooden spoon. Add yogurt and mint; stir well. Stir in cucumber gently, and set mixture aside.

Step 2

Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat to high. Clean and oil grate (with vegetable oil).

Step 3

Lightly brush olive oil on both sides of fish fillets. Arrange fish on grate or place in grilling basket (the pieces should run diagonal to the grate), and grill about 3 minutes per side or until cooked to taste, rotating each piece 90 degrees after 1 1/2 minutes to create a crosshatch of grill marks.

Step 4

Spoon cucumber sauce over fish; garnish with mint. Serve immediately.

