- Calories per serving 322
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 269mg
- Calcium per serving 146mg
Grilled Salmon With Minted Cucumber Sauce
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes. Using a grilling basket will help keep your fillets from falling apart. We like the Charcoal Companion's Platinum Rectangular Grilling Basket ($24.95, 888-789-0650).
How to Make It
Place garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin in a mixing bowl; mash to a paste with the back of a wooden spoon. Add yogurt and mint; stir well. Stir in cucumber gently, and set mixture aside.
Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat to high. Clean and oil grate (with vegetable oil).
Lightly brush olive oil on both sides of fish fillets. Arrange fish on grate or place in grilling basket (the pieces should run diagonal to the grate), and grill about 3 minutes per side or until cooked to taste, rotating each piece 90 degrees after 1 1/2 minutes to create a crosshatch of grill marks.
Spoon cucumber sauce over fish; garnish with mint. Serve immediately.