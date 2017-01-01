Grilled Salmon With Minted Cucumber Sauce

Place garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin in a mixing bowl; mash to a paste with the back of a wooden spoon. Add yogurt and mint; stir well. Stir in cucumber gently, and set mixture aside.

Set up your grill for direct grilling, and preheat to high. Clean and oil grate (with vegetable oil).

Step 3

Lightly brush olive oil on both sides of fish fillets. Arrange fish on grate or place in grilling basket (the pieces should run diagonal to the grate), and grill about 3 minutes per side or until cooked to taste, rotating each piece 90 degrees after 1 1/2 minutes to create a crosshatch of grill marks.