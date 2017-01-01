The Easiest Barbecued Chicken You'll Ever Make

Photo: Ray Kachatorian
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 breast)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. A silicone basting brush (like the one from Sili Gourmet, $17 at www.wmboundsltd.com) lets you keep the chicken moist without getting any unsightly nylon bristles in the mix.

Ingredients

  • 5 teaspoons Hungarian sweet paprika
  • 4 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or melted unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon barbecue smoke seasoning (such as Hickory Liquid Smoke)
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 973mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make rub, place first 5 ingredients in a bowl and combine with your fingers, breaking up lumps in sugar. (You'll need 1 1/2-2 tablespoons rub for this recipe. The excess can be stored in a sealed jar for several weeks.)

Step 2

Sprinkle rub over chicken on both sides, rubbing into the meat with your fingers. Arrange chicken in a baking dish. Cover with foil, and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Step 3

To make basting mixture, combine oil and smoke seasoning in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4

Spread the coals in an even layer to make a single-zone fire. (On a gas grill, you'd simply light the appropriate burner.) Preheat to high. Clean and oil grate.

Step 5

Arrange chicken diagonal to bars of grate, and grill 4-6 minutes total per side or until browned and thoroughly heated; begin basting chicken after first 2 minutes of cooking, and baste several times. (If you're feeling ambitious, rotate each breast a quarter-turn after the first 2 minutes to create hatch marks.) Insert an instant-read meat thermometer into thick end of breast through the side--the temperature should be about 160°.

Step 6

Transfer chicken to a platter or plates; serve with barbecue sauce.

