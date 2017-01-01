Minty Snap Peas

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. I like to steam or blanch snap peas briefly (to remove the raw flavor) and then toss them in fresh herbs, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. They're so simple yet so good, and an excellent accompaniment to cooked seafood or meat.

Snap peas are a tasty, nutritious snack, rich in fiber. With this recipe, they become a healthy side dish, low in fat and cholesterol.