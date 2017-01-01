- Calories per serving 78
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 316mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Minty Snap Peas
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. I like to steam or blanch snap peas briefly (to remove the raw flavor) and then toss them in fresh herbs, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. They're so simple yet so good, and an excellent accompaniment to cooked seafood or meat.
Snap peas are a tasty, nutritious snack, rich in fiber. With this recipe, they become a healthy side dish, low in fat and cholesterol.
How to Make It
Cook peas in boiling water 2 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain in colander and rinse in cold water. Drain again, blotting dry on paper towels.
Combine soy sauce and next 5 ingredients (through mint) in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add peas, and toss lightly to coat, tasting and adjusting seasoning if necessary. Serve as a side dish for grilled seafood, meat, or poultry.