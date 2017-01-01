- Calories per serving 84
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 263mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Pickled Ginger Cucumbers
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 6 minutes; Chill: 30 minutes. Asian cooks often make a simple sweet-and-sour pickle by tossing cucumbers in vinegar and sugar. I like to add a little pickled ginger for unexpected flavor.
Spice up traditional cucumbers for a fresh, crisp Asian-style salad. In addition, ginger is known for easing stomach pains.
How to Make It
Place cucumber slices in bowl. Combine pickled ginger and all remaining ingredients; add to cucumbers, and toss gently to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.