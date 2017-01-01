Pickled Ginger Cucumbers

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 6 minutes; Chill: 30 minutes. Asian cooks often make a simple sweet-and-sour pickle by tossing cucumbers in vinegar and sugar. I like to add a little pickled ginger for unexpected flavor.

Spice up traditional cucumbers for a fresh, crisp Asian-style salad. In addition, ginger is known for easing stomach pains.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds English or pickling cucumbers, halved and diagonally cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices
  • 4 tablespoons drained, matchstick-cut pickled ginger
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 84
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 263mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Place cucumber slices in bowl. Combine pickled ginger and all remaining ingredients; add to cucumbers, and toss gently to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.

