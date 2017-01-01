- Calories per serving 88
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 127mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Summer-Garden Gazpacho
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Crunchy cucumbers, yellow and red peppers, and loads of tomatoes combine to form this traditional Spanish soup. Serve this Summer-Garden Gazpacho cold for a light refreshing lunch, or with a simple green salad for a filling dinner.
Tomatoes have many health benefits because of its nutrient density. Lycopene, found in tomatoes, is an antioxidant thought to help fight disease. Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, folate and potassium.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all ingredients except basil in a large bowl; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours before serving.
Step 2
Ladle the gazpacho into soup bowls; top with basil.