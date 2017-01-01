Summer-Garden Gazpacho

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Crunchy cucumbers, yellow and red peppers, and loads of tomatoes combine to form this traditional Spanish soup. Serve this Summer-Garden Gazpacho cold for a light refreshing lunch, or with a simple green salad for a filling dinner.

 

Tomatoes have many health benefits because of its nutrient density. Lycopene, found in tomatoes, is an antioxidant thought to help fight disease. Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, folate and potassium.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups tomato juice (such as Campbell's Organic Tomato Juice)
  • 2 cups chopped seeded tomato
  • 1 3/4 cups chopped seeded unpeeled cucumber
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 88
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 127mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all ingredients except basil in a large bowl; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours before serving.

Step 2

Ladle the gazpacho into soup bowls; top with basil.

