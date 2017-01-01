Crunchy cucumbers, yellow and red peppers, and loads of tomatoes combine to form this traditional Spanish soup. Serve this Summer-Garden Gazpacho cold for a light refreshing lunch, or with a simple green salad for a filling dinner.

Tomatoes have many health benefits because of its nutrient density. Lycopene, found in tomatoes, is an antioxidant thought to help fight disease. Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, folate and potassium.