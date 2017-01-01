Spinach-Ricotta Omelet

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1 teaspoon oil in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until soft, stirring well. Add spinach; sauté until wilted (2 minutes), stirring well. Transfer to bowl; stir in ricotta and 3 tablespoons salsa.

Step 2 Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Combine eggs, egg whites, and water in a bowl. Whisk until well-blended. Add salt and pepper; whisk 5 seconds.

Step 3 Pour egg mixture into skillet; cook 10 seconds or until edges are set. Pull in cooked edges using a spatula; tip pan and rotate until there is just a little uncooked egg in the middle (about 5 minutes).