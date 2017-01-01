Chicken Quesadillas With Roasted Corn Salsa

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 quesadilla)
March 2016

"Beef" up a traditional quesadilla with this flavor-filled recipe. Chicken and dairy provide protein and vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is found only in animal products, and it plays an important role in heart health.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 3/4 cup chunky bottled salsa
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Chicken:
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1/2 cup grated queso fresco or Monterey Jack cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 351
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 645mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook 5 minutes, stirring until lightly charred. Remove from heat; wipe skillet clean.

Step 2

Combine corn, salsa, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice in bowl.

Step 3

Place chicken in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; stir well and set aside.

Step 4

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until it is heated through, stirring occasionally. Add garlic during last 30 seconds of cooking. Transfer chicken to a plate; wipe skillet clean.

Step 5

Wrap tortillas in a paper towel; microwave on HIGH about 15 seconds or until warm. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over half of each tortilla; top each with chicken and 2 tablespoons salsa. Fold tortillas in half; brush tops with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt, if desired.

Step 6

Heat skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 quesadillas, oiled sides down, pressing to flatten. Cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Flip; cook 45 seconds and transfer to a cutting board. Repeat procedure with remaining quesadillas.

Step 7

Cut quesadillas into wedges; serve hot with remaining salsa.

