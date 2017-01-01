- Calories per serving 351
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 645mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Chicken Quesadillas With Roasted Corn Salsa
"Beef" up a traditional quesadilla with this flavor-filled recipe. Chicken and dairy provide protein and vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is found only in animal products, and it plays an important role in heart health.
How to Make It
Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook 5 minutes, stirring until lightly charred. Remove from heat; wipe skillet clean.
Combine corn, salsa, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice in bowl.
Place chicken in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; stir well and set aside.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until it is heated through, stirring occasionally. Add garlic during last 30 seconds of cooking. Transfer chicken to a plate; wipe skillet clean.
Wrap tortillas in a paper towel; microwave on HIGH about 15 seconds or until warm. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over half of each tortilla; top each with chicken and 2 tablespoons salsa. Fold tortillas in half; brush tops with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt, if desired.
Heat skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 quesadillas, oiled sides down, pressing to flatten. Cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Flip; cook 45 seconds and transfer to a cutting board. Repeat procedure with remaining quesadillas.
Cut quesadillas into wedges; serve hot with remaining salsa.