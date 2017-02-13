- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 337mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Parchment-Baked Halibut With Pesto, Zucchini, and Carrots
In place of halibut, you can use other small, flat, white fish fillets, such as red snapper, sea bass, pompano, striped bass, or cod.
Many types of fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which play an important role in brain health. Fish is also a lean protein source, meaning it's low in saturated fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Follow directions for heart-shaped parchment package below.
Unfold parchment heart, and coat lightly with cooking spray, leaving a 2-inch border ungreased at edge.
Place fillet on one side so that it touches the fold, but not the ungreased border. Spread 1 tablespoon pesto over fillet; top with 1/4 cup carrot and 1/4 cup zucchini. Sprinkle with one-fourth of salt and pepper. Drizzle fillet with 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon wine.
Fold paper; seal edges with narrow folds. Repeat with the remaining parchment paper, fish, and vegetables.
Place packets on baking sheets. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until puffy and lightly browned. To serve, open packets and transfer the fillets with their vegetable topping to plates; pour juices over top. Or serve right in packets; carefully transfer to plates and pierce each to allow steam to escape.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Sugars 0g.